How To Succeed In Your First LMIA Application Process: Step By Step Guide (Video)

Navigating the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) application process can seem daunting for the first time. We know it – we have been there at some point as well. This is why we have prepared this guideline for you to follow to ensure success with your first LMIA application.

Step 1: Choose the Right LMIA

We categorize LMIA streams into 4 categories – each one of them has slightly differentiating criteria. It is important that you identify the correct stream for your needs:

Global Talent Stream For IT, engineering, or highly unique and specialized talent Agricultural Stream For professionals with an agricultural background High Wage For professionals from any industry who are being paid above the provincial median wage Low Wage For professional from any industry who are being paid below the provincial median wage

Be aware of the cap limit that applies to Canadian employers hiring certain occupations

If you are not sure which stream to choose, book a call with us, and we will help you.

Step 2: Recruitment Period

Does your selected LMIA steam ask you to recruit for the position before you can apply?

If you are applying under Global Talent Stream or Agricultural Stream (until June 30, 2025), you are not required to recruit and can go ahead with the direct application for an LMIA.

If you are applying under High Wage or Low Wage, then you will need conduct active recruitment efforts for 4 weeks before you can submit the LMIA application.

ESDC has very specific recruitment requirements, so make sure to check out the video below, where Yulia Kan and Rakhmad Sobirov discuss these application processes in detail or read our in-depth material about High-Wage or Low-Wage LMIAs.

self

Step 3: Mandatory Documents

All first-time LMIA applications must include mandatory documents that are outlined by ESDC (Employment and Social Development Canada, the government body that processes LMIA applications).

ESDC-preferred documents are:

CRA-issued T2 Schedule 100 and 125 CRA-issued most recent PD7A T4 Summary of Remuneration Paid

If you are applying for Category A under Global Talent Stream, a partner referral form is mandatory as well.

If you are applying under High Wage or Low Wage, copies of advertisements or recruitment efforts will be mandatory as well.

Step 4: Job Bank and LMIA Portal Registration

To submit the LMIA application, you must have a valid Job Bank Employer account. Once you have a valid account with Job Bank, you can use the same credentials to log into the LMIA portal.

The LMIA portal is quite easy to use and navigate, you will need to find an option to create a new LMIA application and then the system will automatically direct you to complete an online LMIA application form.

Step 5: Completing and Submitting the LMIA Application

The form will progress as you answer prompted questions until the very end. Answer all questions accurately and truthfully.

Once you get to the end of the form, take a screenshot of the completed form with your answers for your records.

The next step is to upload the documents outlined in Step 3 and any other supporting documents that you want to submit for the officer's review.

Other supporting documents could be:

Copies of advertisements in case of a High Wage or Low Wage LMIA application (this is mandatory)

Recruitment efforts and summary

Online publications of Canadian company of releasing a specialized product for which the foreign worker is hired because of their skillset

because of their skillset Explanation letter if there is any mismatched information on the documents. For example, when companies go through re-branding and the business name that is used in CRA records is no longer the same as the new business operating name

Any other document you may think of that would support your request for the LMIA application

Once the documents are uploaded, go to the attestation page to digitally sign and submit the application.

Step 6: What Happens Next?

After you submit the application, you will receive an email asking you to make the mandatory application fee payment of $1,000 on the LMIA platform.

Once the payment is completed, the application will be sent to the queue for the officer's review.

If you applied for Global Talent Stream, you will have an online meeting with an officer to discuss the labour market benefit plan before the application can be finalized.

If you applied for other streams, it is most probable that the officer will send an email with their questions and, once satisfied, will finalize the application. Sometimes, they schedule a meeting instead of sending an email – it always varies from case to case.

In terms of approximate application processing times:

2 weeks for the Global Talent Stream

2-3 months for High Wage or Low Wage

3 weeks for Agricultural Stream

