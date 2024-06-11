Reminder: Temporary Help Agency And Recruiter Licensing Takes Effect On July 1, 2024

Readers are reminded that the new licensing regime for temporary help agencies (THAs) and recruiters operating in Ontario will take effect July 1, 2024. If you operate as a THA or recruiter, or if you use the services of THAs or recruiters, please read on.

If you are doing business in Ontario as a THA or recruiter, your licence application must be submitted before July 1, 2024 (that is, by no later than June 30, 2024). If you submit your application on time, you will be permitted to continue operating pending a final decision on your licence application. However, if you do not submit your application on time, you will be prohibited from operating your business until your application is actually approved. Therefore, if you have not started the application process, we encourage you to start it now.

You can find details on the licensing process and links to the application forms on the Ontario government's portal: Licensing for temporary help agencies and recruiters.

For organizations that use the services of THAs or recruiters, effective July 1, 2024 you will be allowed to conduct business only with businesses that actually have a licence or have a pending application submitted before July 1, 2024. The current status of applications can be accessed on the government's webpage or through the government portal, above.

