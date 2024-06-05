Employees who are terminated without cause are entitled to either reasonable notice or payment in lieu of reasonable notice. This is the "Notice Period" an amount of time, or a level of compensation, to assist a dismissed employee find comparable work. At common law, the Notice Period is "reasonable notice," which varies with the circumstances of any particular case. (For a history of the development of the common law, see Machtinger v HOJ Industries Ltd).1 The Notice Period is also a statutory entitlement pursuant to the Employment Standards Act, 2000.3

This Notice Period entitlement is the "damages" experienced by the employee as a result of the wrongful termination. "Mitigation" is a limiting principle in damages, imported into the employment context from contract law.3 In other words, when an employee has been terminated without cause, they have a legal duty and obligation to act reasonably by taking steps to replace their income.

When it comes to fulfilling mitigation obligations, terminated employees with incapacitations or other limitations face unique challenges. For some terminated employees with physical or mental health issues, it may seem daunting or even impossible to fulfill this duty. As a recent decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal illustrates, terminated employees with incapacitations may nonetheless fulfill their mitigation obligations — even with negligible attempts to find alternate employment.

In 1974, Drago Krmpotic commenced his employment with Thunder Bay Electronics Limited and Hill Street Financial Services. Mr. Krmpotic was a loyal employee who performed a broad range of physically demanding skilled tasks. After nearly thirty (30) years of devoted service, Mr. Krmpotic was terminated without cause.

Immediately prior to his termination, Mr. Krmpotic had been on medical leave to recover from back surgery, a procedure which was necessitated as a direct result of four different back injuries he sustained at work. Nonetheless, Mr. Krmpotic was terminated by his employers only hours after he returned to work following his surgery. At the time, he was sixty-nine (69) years old.

The manner of dismissal rose above the normal distress and hurt feelings caused by a dismissal. Consequentially, Mr. Krmpotic experienced anxiety, depression, fear, poor sleep, frustration, and feelings of helplessness and defeat. He also continued to suffer such physical ailments such as back pain and knee pain as a direct result of his workplace injuries.

At trial, it was determined that Mr. Krmpotic was entitled to a notice period of twenty-four (24) months, together with aggravated damages owing to the manner of dismissal.

During the notice period, Mr. Krmpotic did not mitigate his damages — he was simply unable as a result of his incapacity.

Mr. Krmpotic's employers argued that this notice period should be reduced based on his failure to mitigate his damages. Indeed, the trial judge noted that his efforts to replace his income were "scant at best." However, this fact was considered in context together with his age, the fact that he was recovering from back surgery related to his work, and that he was "significantly limited in his ability to perform the physical labour which his occupation demands on a daily basis."

Notably, the latter finding that Mr. Krmpotic was substantially physically hindered was not established through any expert medical evidence, but through the evidence of Mr. Krmpotic and his immediate family members. Specifically, the trial judge accepted the evidence of Mr. Krmpotic's wife and son that he was unable to work during the applicable notice period.

Crucially, the Court explicitly rejected the notion that physical incapacity can only be established by expert medical evidence. In fact, the Court found that the trial judge properly considered a medical report which described that while Mr. Krmpotic had some physical capacity, it was silent regarding his ability to carry on highly demanding physical labour.

On appeal, the Court did not disturb the trial judge's finding that Mr. Krmpotic was physically incapable of performing physically demanding work during the applicable notice period. Thus Mr. Krmpotic fulfilled (or obviated) his duty to mitigate his damages due to his incapacitation. The Court also did not disturb the award of aggravated damages, despite also being in the absence of expert medical evidence.5

Conclusion

This case sheds light on the unique challenges faced by terminated employees with incapacitations. Despite the daunting task of seeking alternate employment, particularly for those grappling with physical or mental health issues, the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision in Krmpotic underscores that such employees may still meet their mitigation duties.

Takeaways for employers:

When dealing with employees, be candid, reasonable, honest and forthright, and refrain from engaging in conduct that is unfair or in bad faith by being untruthful, misleading or unduly insensitive.

Acknowledge and accommodate the unique challenges faced by terminated employees, particularly those with incapacitations or other health issues.

Understand that employees with limitations may face difficulties fulfilling mitigation duties and that these factors should be considered when assessing termination outcomes.

Takeaways for employees:

Understand your entitlements regarding reasonable notice or payment in lieu of notice in case of termination without cause.

Keep records of medical reports, communications with your employer, and any evidence supporting your physical or mental limitations or incapacitations.

Communicate openly with your employer about any limitations or health issues which may affect your ability to seek alternate employment.

As employment law continues to evolve, cases such as this serve as important reminders of the importance of fairness, empathy, and equitable treatment in the workplace, especially during challenging transitions like terminations.

