Canada: Key Issues

Canada: Federally-Regulated Employers, It Takes Longer than You Think: Post Your Draft Pay Equity Plans by End of June 2024

Federally regulated employers with 10 or more employees have a critical deadline approaching on 3 September 2024 to post their pay equity plans and communicate any resulting pay increase to employees. Before this deadline, however, employees get 60 days to look over the draft plans and give feedback. This means that employers must have their draft pay equity plans ready by the end of June 2024. » Read More

Canada: Without Boundaries, Internet Conduct Can Frustrate

Two recent decisions from the Divisional Court consider the role of professional regulatory bodies' oversight of their members' behaviour on the internet. Employers who employ professional workers should be aware that the suspension or loss of a professional status or license could prevent those workers from performing the duties of their position. In these circumstances, the contract of employment between themselves and the professional worker may be frustrated, meaning that it has become impossible for the professional worker to perform their work. » Read More

Canada: Navigating Business Growth: A Guide for Social Media Influencers

Social media influencers embarking on the journey of growing their own businesses often face two pivotal challenges: (i) hiring additional support for product or service management; and (ii) engaging a talent manager to enhance their business and social media presence. Both challenges can be successfully navigated, with careful consideration of hiring practices and well-structured talent management agreements. » Read More

Canada: At Long Last: New Legislative Framework for Policing in Ontario Coming into Effect April 1, 2024

More than five years after receiving Royal Assent, the Ontario Government's Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act, 2019 ("COPS") will come into force. This piece of legislation brings with it significant changes to the policing sector. » Read More

Canada: Working for Workers Four Act Brings Important Changes for Employers

On 21 March 2024, the Ontario Government passed the Working for Workers Four Act, 2023 ("Working for Workers Four"), bringing with it important legislative changes to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA"), Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 ("WSIA"), Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022 ("DPWRA") and the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act, 2006 ("FARPCTA"). While some of the changes take effect immediately, a number of changes (including key changes such as various new requirements for job postings) will not come into effect until either 21 June 2024 or another date to be determined by the government. This gives employers advance notice to prepare for many of these changes. » Read More

