The federal government's Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation supports an employee's right to disconnect.

Parliament has proposed a budget of $3.6 million over five years (starting in 2024) to further amend the Canada Labour Code. These amendments are focused on Millennial and Gen-Z workers who have spent most of their working lives being remotely accessible to their employers, whether it is a work-provided cellphone or laptop.

With the aim of increasing work-life balance, Parliament is proposing to amend the Canada Labour Code to include a right to disconnect. If implemented, federally regulated employers must allow their workers to "disconnect" from the workplace after their scheduled hours of work.

Ontario has a similar requirement in its Employment Standards Act. The Ontario legislation defines disconnecting from work as not engaging in any work-related communications outside of work hours. This includes emails, text messages, telephone or video calls.

Importance for employers

It is critical for federally regulated employers to keep their organization's policies up-to-date to ensure legal compliance.

Parliament has implemented several amendments to theCanada Labour Codein the past year. These amendments include increasing an employee's entitlements on termination, increasing the lengths of various unpaid and paid leaves, as well as hours of work exemptions (other blogs on amendments to the Canada Labour Code can be found here or here).

