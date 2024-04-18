In a previous blog post, we discussed the recently enacted Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act, also known as the Modern Slavery Act (the "Act"). As a reminder, for those entities to whom the Act applies, the deadline for filing their first annual report under the Act is fast approaching – May 31, 2024.

To help you navigate this new requirement, we have created a helpful applicability flowchart and FAQ document. These resources will guide you through the process of assessing whether your organization is required to file a report under the Act. The purpose of the report is to outline the steps you haven taken to identify and mitigate the risks of forced labour or child labour existing within your supply chain. You can access the applicability flowchart and FAQ here.

