Toronto Managing Partner Mitch Frazer spoke to Benefits Canada on the complexities of the Canada Revenue Agency's guidance for determining a full-time remote employee's province of employment for payroll deduction purposes.

Mitch said, "Remember that this is guidance, not legislation, and I question whether a court would even uphold it."

SOURCE

Benefits Canada

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.