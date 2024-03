ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

L'employeur en cause œuvre dans le domaine de l'impression et dessert une clientèle commerciale variée. L'entreprise compte huit divisions, l'une d'entre elles étant dédiée à la réception et à l'expédition. En 2014, le plaignant est embauché à titre de chauffeur dans cette division, et est notamment responsable des livraisons.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

5 Simple Ways To Address Incivility In The Workplace Rubin Thomlinson LLP I was waiting in a security line at the airport last week when someone brushed past the woman and child behind me to jump the line.

Highest Punitive Damages Award In Canadian Jurisprudential History McLeish Orlando LLP The 2023 decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal in Baker v Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada[1] is officially the highest punitive damages award in Canadian jurisprudential history.

"It Wasn't Me": When Respondents Deny Everything And Give You Nothing Rubin Thomlinson LLP In the course of a workplace investigation, it is not unusual to encounter a respondent who simply denies the allegations, without offering any further information or explanation.

Contract Permitting Termination In An Employer's "Sole Discretion… At Any Time" Unenforceable Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP In a decision dated February 16, 2024, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice struck down a termination provision that stated the employer could terminate an employee's...

CRA Announces Changes For Remote Employees Wilson Vukelich LLP The CRA has recently made two important changes in regards to remote employees. Firstly, the CRA has issued a new policy regarding remote employees...