ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

2) For all promotions, enter into new employment agreements

1) For all new hires, use enforceable employment agreements

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

Duty To Investigate Informal Complaints Of Discrimination In The Workplace Dentons It may be difficult to reconcile the idea that an employer may still be liable for human rights-related damages even where an adjudicator...

5 Simple Ways To Address Incivility In The Workplace Rubin Thomlinson LLP I was waiting in a security line at the airport last week when someone brushed past the woman and child behind me to jump the line.

Highest Punitive Damages Award In Canadian Jurisprudential History McLeish Orlando LLP The 2023 decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal in Baker v Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada[1] is officially the highest punitive damages award in Canadian jurisprudential history.

Labour and Employment Comparative Guide McCarthy Tétrault LLP Labour and Employment Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Canada, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Contract Permitting Termination In An Employer's "Sole Discretion… At Any Time" Unenforceable Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP In a decision dated February 16, 2024, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice struck down a termination provision that stated the employer could terminate an employee's...