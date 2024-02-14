Whether it was the breakout arrival of generative AI, the continued evolution of hybrid workplaces or the increasing frequency of labour strikes, there was no shortage of issues vying for the attention of Canadian employers in 2023. In our year in review publication we examine the issues that mattered most to Canadian employers in the areas of wrongful dismissals, human rights, labour relations, pensions and business immigration. We also summarize notable legislative developments and give our insight on trends to watch for in 2024. This report and insight could be key to helping you navigate the year ahead as Canada's workplace laws continue to rapidly change.

Read the 2023 Canadian Employment and Labour Law: Year in Review and Future Trends report here.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.