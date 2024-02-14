On the eve of the decisive vote by the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaskas, legal options are dwindling for the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE).

In an interview on LCN, our Head of the Labour and Employment Law group, Nancy Boyle, spoke with Mario Dumont about possible avenues should the 9th FAE union reject the Québec government's agreement in principle.

"It's really a trend in workplaces right now for offers, even those recommended by unions, to be turned down by members," says Nancy Boyle.

In Québec, there is an obligation to negotiate in good faith, which means that if the agreement in principle is rejected, the parties must return to the bargaining table. In the interview, Nancy Boyle explains, however, that in such cases, the unions generally gain very little.

Watch the full interview (in French only)

CLICK HERE

