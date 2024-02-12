Canada:
Employers To Be Aware Of New Changes To TFW Program (November 2023)
12 February 2024
Fakhoury Global Immigration
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Beginning January 1, 2024, employers will be required to
annually review the wages of those in the Temporary Foreign Worker
Program (LMIA approved work permits) to ensure that the wages
reflect any increase in the prevailing wage rates for the given
occupation and location of work. This change is aimed to ensure
employers continue to pay the prevailing wage throughout the
foreign worker's employment period.
The ESDC does not have to be informed when the salary of a
temporary foreign worker (with an LMIA approval) is increased to
meet the current prevailing wages.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada
New Year, New CRA Payroll Policy For Remote Workers
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Effective January 1, 2024, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has a new administrative policy (New Administrative Policy) for determining the province or territory of employment...
What Employers Need To Know About Workplace Investigations
Fillmore Riley
Whether a workplace complaint is related to employee misconduct, workplace harassment, bullying, discrimination or violence, employers should ensure they have a consistent policy to provide guidance when a workplace investigation becomes necessary.