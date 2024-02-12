Beginning January 1, 2024, employers will be required to annually review the wages of those in the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (LMIA approved work permits) to ensure that the wages reflect any increase in the prevailing wage rates for the given occupation and location of work. This change is aimed to ensure employers continue to pay the prevailing wage throughout the foreign worker's employment period.

The ESDC does not have to be informed when the salary of a temporary foreign worker (with an LMIA approval) is increased to meet the current prevailing wages.

