À la lumière de ce qui précède, et ce, avant le 1 er février 2024, les contrats de travail et conventions collectives devraient être révisés afin de refléter ces changements et assurer une conformité. Au surplus, un employeur qui prévoit un licenciement ou une mise à pied devrait s'assurer de bien la planifier et de fournir les documents nécessaires en temps opportun.

