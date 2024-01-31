Last week we published "The Year in Review – 2023 Cases of Note." This week we are back with our review of notable legislative updates from 2023 that we believe will be of interest to employers, human resources professionals and pension plan administrators.

We also identify some legislation to watch for in 2024.

Ontario

Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA)

Bill 79, Working for Workers Act, 2023 (Bill 79) received Royal Assent on October 26, 2023. Bill 79 is omnibus legislation that amended a number of employment-related statutes. Amendments to the ESA include:

providing that employees who work from home are eligible for the same enhanced notice provided during a mass termination

enhancing ESA leave provisions for reservists

changing the government's regulation-making authority to allow it to specify what written information must be provided to "employees and prospective employees" including information about rates of pay, work location and hours of work

strengthening protections for foreign nationals by enhancing the licensing requirements for recruiters and those who use third parties to assist with the recruitment of foreign nationals

On November 14, 2023, Bill 149, Working for Workers Four Act, 2023 (Bill 149) was introduced. Bill 149 is omnibus legislation that, if passed, would amend a number of employment-related statutes. Among other things, amendments to the ESA would include:

requiring employers to post the range of compensation in publicly advertised job postings

adding a new section specifying that individuals performing work during a trial period would fall under the ESA's definition of an "employee"

stipulating the permitted methods for paying an employee their tips or other gratuities amending the provisions relating to vacation pay and "alternate pay arrangements"

Miscellaneous

Stage 2 of the regime, originally slated to come into force on January 1, 2024, will now come into force on July 1, 2024. This extends the permitted time frame for licensing applications.

Occupational Health and Safety

Bill 79 amended the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) by increasing the fine for a corporation's contravention of, or non-compliance with, OHSA from a maximum of $1.5 million to $2 million.

Bill 149, if passed, would amend the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 to enable "super indexing" increases to workplace safety and insurance benefits. This would be achieved through the creation of a new regulation-making power to create regulations setting out indexing increases above the annual rate of inflation.

O. Reg. 61/23, which came into force on July 1, 2023, amended O. Reg. 213/91: Construction Projects made under OHSA to set out more stringent requirements for construction employers with respect to providing well-fitting personal protective clothing as well as safe, private and clean restroom facilities, including a minimum number of designated washrooms for women and new requirements regarding privacy, lighting and sanitation.

Healthcare

Your Health Act, 2023 (Act) received Royal Assent on May 18, 2023. The Act provides for three schedules that impose various changes to the delivery of healthcare in Ontario. The schedules create integrated community health services centres, allow healthcare workers registered or licensed in other provinces to immediately start practising in Ontario, and amend the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act with respect to extra-ministerial data integration units. All three schedules are now in force. (See our HR HealthCheck Ontario Tables Bill to Create Integrated Community Health Services Centres, and More)

On December 4, 2023, changes to the Nursing Act, 1991 and the General Regulation made under it came into force. The changes allow registered nurses (RNs) to prescribe drugs to their patients to treat certain conditions, including contraception, immunizations, smoking cessation and topical wound care. RNs in the general class will have to complete supplemental education programs. (See our HR HealthCheck Ontario Government Expands Role of Registered Nurses)

School Boards

On June 8, 2023, Bill 98, Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act, 2023, received Royal Assent. Bill 98 implements a series of significant changes to the Education Act, the Ontario College of Teachers Act, 1996 and the Early Childhood Educators Act, 2007.

At a high level, Bill 98 amends:

the Education Act to, among other things, allow the government to make regulations prescribing provincial priorities in education in the area of student achievement and to implement codes of conduct and training obligations for school board members

the Ontario College of Teachers Act, 1996 and Early Childhood Educators Act, 2007 to, among other things, expand the powers of the respective Investigation Committees and Discipline Committees

Pension, Benefits and Executive Compensation

Federal

Canada Labour Code (CLC)

On July 9, 2023, amendments to the CLC and accompanying regulations came into force and set out new employer obligations with respect to reimbursing employees for work-related expenses, providing employees with a statement of employment conditions, and giving employees copies of certain Minister of Labour materials at specific times (including upon termination).

Effective December 15, 2023, employers subject to the CLC are required to provide menstrual products, including clean and hygienic tampons and menstrual pads, in each toilet room at the workplace regardless of marked gender.

Pay Equity

For those federally regulated employers which became subject to the Pay Equity Act as of August 31, 2021 (the day the Act came into force), a final version of their Pay Equity Plans must be posted no later than September 3, 2024 (the deadline specified by the Pay Equity Unit of the Canadian Human Rights Commission).

Miscellaneous

Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act: On June 20, 2023, the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act received Royal Assent. Among other things, it sets out new rights for employees which will apply to federally regulated workplaces in Québec and other regions in Canada with a strong francophone presence. These rights include the right to work and be supervised in French, the right to receive communications and documentation from their employer in French (while not precluding communications in both languages, provided French is at least equivalent to English), the right to use regularly and widely used work instruments and computer systems in French, and the right to file complaints regarding the language of work. The Act has not yet been proclaimed into force, and the anticipated date of proclamation is not known at this time.

Originally pubished January 10, 2024

