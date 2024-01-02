Lawson Lundell lawyers Michelle Jones and Miny Atwal published an article in Lexpert Magazine titled "A Guide to BC Employers' 2024 Return-to-Work Duties." In the article they give an overview of the B.C.'s Workers Compensation Amendment Act, which received royal assent on November 24, 2022, and introduced many changes to the Workers Compensation Act.

They summarize new return-to-work duties, namely the duty to cooperate and the duty to maintain employment of an injured worker, identify potential consequences of non-compliance, and highlight key considerations for counsel to employers.

"According to the BC government, these new duties are intended to: (a) encourage timely, suitable, and durable return to work; (b) preserve employment relationships; and (c) reduce the risk of joblessness and financial impact of the workplace injury."

Read the full article here.

