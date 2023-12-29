All right. Well, mindful of our time, I think I will begin, although I know that we still have some who are who are joining, as we do, the introduction here. So. Good afternoon. Colleagues and friends and alumni, we're just delighted to have you join us today for this very important conversation. My name is Cindy Clarke and I'm the Regional Managing Partner of the BLG's Toronto office, and I am also a practitioner and partner in our Health Law Group. On behalf of all of us at the BLG I'm so pleased to welcome you all here and to have you as part of our Fall In-house Counsel Professionalism Series. We have an excellent two-part program for you this fall, featuring a total of 2 hours of Law Society of Ontario accredited professionalism, continuing professional education. While each part independently qualified for one hour of CPD we of course, sincerely hope that you join us for both parts as one builds on the other, and we know it's a fulsome conversation that will bring the most benefit to all of us as we participate in this program. Certainly want to extend my sincere appreciation to all of you for taking the time to join us today and so delighted that we have such a cross-section of interest. So we have representatives from the health and life sciences sector, finance, banking, infrastructure, technology right across all of the important industries in our economy. So no doubt that will lead to a robust discussion and we welcome you all here. Today's and our program for this fall is really focusing on the changing landscape of human rights in Ontario. We are going to dive into what has become unfortunately, I would suggest, a polarizing topic around the world, more so recently than we ever even imagined when we put this program together. Of course, these issues are also fresh right here at home, and we will learn today and in our next session about where there might be a new direction for human rights law and policy and an opportunity to recognize the dignity and worth of every person at law where people are able to enjoy equal rights and opportunities without discrimination and to advance rights and equity. I am so pleased that to help us learn and guide our discussion is our keynote speaker for today, Patricia DeGuire the Chief Commissioner for the Ontario Human Rights Commission. Patricia, we're simply delighted to have you with us. Patricia DeGuire is a black woman who pushes the boundaries to ensure access to justice, equality and equity. Before being appointed Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission in August 2021, and I note that term you've just been extended again. Patricia served as a deputy judge with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and on numerous tribunals and boards. Also, Patricia is known as a very impactful and effective mediator. Patricia's played a leading role in many equity organizations, particularly focused on racism, anti-black racism, gender equity and equality and the well-being of youth. This is evident yet to my mind in spades Patricia, in your commitment to work with the police force of Peel in addressing their systemic racism challenges. I think it's a recognition of the high regard in which you're held across our society. Patricia is a constitutional law scholar, an avid mentor and a coach for young people and adults in the legal, medical and other professionals. A recipient of many awards for mentorship and public service and, as I just explained, so actively involved in addressing very real issues to tackle systemic racism. We're so delighted Patricia that you're here and that, as I've already mentioned, you'll be talking to us today about the Human Rights Commission strategic plan towards growing a human rights culture in Ontario and how you hope to strengthen that culture through education and engagement. Just before we get started and I pass it over to Patricia, I want to encourage all of our guests to put comments in. There's a Q&A box and feel free to comment that during the presentation. What we will do is have questions at the end. So we're we'll all take the opportunity to hear from Patricia and then we'll have an opportunity for questions at the end and if we don't get to them today, we will seek to find other ways to make sure that we get back to you and respond and just a quick note with your question, you can either have it sent out to everybody if you do that, or of course, you can indicate that you only want the question to come to participants. So I think that concludes my housekeeping and now really looking forward, Patricia, to hear your remarks today and we thank you again for joining us and taking the time to put together your presentation for us today.

Patricia DeGuire