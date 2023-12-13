Thank you for attending our webinar on Thursday, November 2, as we answered more of your most common questions about workplace investigations, from witness challenges to who should get a copy of the investigation report once the investigation is concluded.

View Part one of this session where our practioners discussed the most common questions about workplace investigations, from how to handle participation from a 'support' person, to whether you can start an investigation when the respondent is on a leave of absence.

Download a copy of the presentation slides.

self

Moderator

Taylor Holland, Senior Associate, Edmonton

Speakers:

Accreditation

LSBC: This session is registered for 60 Substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

This session is registered for 60 Substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia. LSO: This program is eligible for up to 60 Substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario

This program is eligible for up to 60 Substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario Barreau du Québec: In our view, this session would meet the CLE requirements of the Barreau du Québec. Please email Annie Girard to receive a confirmation of attendance.

For more information, visit our Employment and Labour blog at www.employmentandlabour.com

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.