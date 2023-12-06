ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

By way of update to our recent blog post about employment standards plans for gig workers in British Columbia, yesterday, the BC government passed Bill 48, the Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2023.

The sections of Bill 48 that pertain to gig workers such as ride-hailing and food-delivery drivers, referred to as "online platform workers" in the legislation, are not yet in effect. They will come into effect by regulation of the Lieutenant Governor in Council on a date that is yet to be determined. However, the passage of the legislation brings these new employment standards one step closer to reality.

We will keep you posted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.