Overview
- Each year there are amendments to legislation and case law decisions that impact your obligations, rights, and powers as an employer
- The purpose of today's webinar is to review a sampling of key legislative amendments and case law developments
- This webinar acts as a compliment to the issue specific seminars and webinars that we hold throughout the year
- This webinar touches on issues that impact all employers (unionized or not), for unionized employers, please note we hold a labour law update webinar in March each year
- This webinar should not be relied on in lieu of legal advice and you should always consult with your employment lawyer to understand your legal options and obligations
Agenda
- Legislative Amendments
- Employment Standards Act – Mass Terminations
- Canada Labour Code – July Amendments
- Occupational Health and Safety Act – Fines and Heat Stress
- Competition Act – Wage Fixing and No -Poaching
- Pay Transparency
- Employment Standards Act – Placement Agency and Recruiter Licence
- Caselaw
- Tort of Harassment
- Johnston v. Alberta Health Services
- Privilege and Workplace Investigations
- Safavi-Naini v. Rubin Thomlinson LLP
- Temporary Layoffs
- Common Law Notice Calculation
- Lynch v. Avaya Canada
- Stock Entitlements on Termination
- Milwid v. IBM Canada
- Insubordination and Termination ➢ Marquardt v. Rasmussen
- Marquardt v. Rasmussen Starr Ruddy LLP
- Termination for Working a Side Job
- Duty to Mitigate and Independent Contractors
- Monterosso v. Metro Freightliner Hamilton Inc.
- Tort of Harassment
1)i) Legislative Amendments:
Employment Standards Act – Mass Terminations
- Under the ESA, an "establishment" is defined as a
location at which an employer carries on business. If the employer
carries on business at more than one location, separate locations
can constitute one "establishment" if:
- The separate locations are located within the same municipality; or
- One or more employees at the location have seniority rights that extend to the other location under a written Employment Contract
- The home offices where remote employees work were not clearly included the definition of establishment
- If the proposed amendments to the ESA are passed, the definition of "establishment" will explicitly include employees who work remotely from home offices
1)i) Legislative Amendments:
Employment Standards Act – Mass Terminations
- This will mean that in the event of a Mass Termination, remote workers would become eligible to receive the Mass Termination notice provided for in the ESA, which is greater than the regular termination notice provision in the ESA
1)ii) Legislative Amendments:
Canada Labour Code – July Amendments
- Two amendments to the Canada Labour Code (the "Code") came into effect as of July 9, 2023
- With the first amendment, the Code now requires employers to provide each employee with a written "Statement of Employment Conditions"
- For existing employees, the Statement must be provided by October 7, 2023 (90 days after the requirement came into force)
- For new employees, it must be provided within the first 30 days of employment
- For all employees, a new Statement of Employment Conditions must be provided within 30 days of any changes
1)ii) Legislative Amendments:
Canada Labour Code – July Amendments
- The Regulations to the Code outlines what information must be included in the Statements
- This includes, amongst other things, the employee's job title and rate of wages, a description of the duties and responsibilities, the names of the parties to the employment relationship, the term of employment (whether indefinite or fixed-term), a description of the necessary qualifications for the position and the hours of work for the employee
1)ii) Legislative Amendments:
Canada Labour Code – July Amendments
- The second amendment which came into effect July 9, 2023 now requires employers to reimburse reasonable work-related out-of-pocket expenses incurred by employees within 30 days after an employee submits their expense claim to the employer, unless the employer and employee have agreed to another timeline either in writing or a collective agreement
- Failure to comply with the above two amendments can lead to fines being imposed against an employer
1)iii) Legislative Amendments:
Occupational Health and Safety Act – Fines and Heat
Stress
OHSA Fines
- Over the last number of years OHSA has been amended a number of times to increase the fines which can be imposed on both corporations and individuals convicted of an offense under OHSA
- In 2022, the Provincial Government increased the maximum fine for individuals convicted of an offense under OHSA to $500,000.00 and for corporate directors the maximum fine was increased to $1,500,000.00
- Further proposed amendments which are currently at the Third Reading stage would increase the maximum fine for corporations convicted of an offense under OHSA from $1,500,000.00 to $2,000,000.00
