The Pay Transparency Act (the "Act") which became effective in British Columbia on May 11, 2023, aims to promote pay equity and transparency while combating workplace discrimination. Under the Act, effective November 1, 2023, employers must include the expected salary or wage (or a salary range) in all publicly advertised job opportunities.

We remind all employers in British Columbia that they must comply with this new requirement for any public job posting. This requirement does not apply to jobs that are not publicly advertised nor to general recruitment campaigns that do not advertise a specific job opportunity. This transparency measure is designed to eliminate wage disparities among diverse groups and confront systemic discrimination directly.

Additionally, in coming years, employers will be required to prepare pay transparency reports, disclosing wage data and pay gaps. The Act's implementation timelines differ based on the size of the employer, starting in 2024. Employers must be well-prepared to meet these requirements and ensure compliance with the new regulations and we recommend taking a proactive approach to properly collecting the necessary data for these upcoming requirements.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

