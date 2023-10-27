In Guidance on wage or salary information on job postings (Guidance), the Government of British Columbia provides additional guidance on s. 2 of the province's Pay Transparency Act (Act), which requires employers to specify in all publicly advertised job opportunities, either the job's expected salary or wage or its expected salary or wage range, commencing November 1, 2023.
The Guidance states:
- Employers are not required to include bonus pay, overtime pay, tips, or benefits on job postings; however, if desired they may voluntarily choose to include this or other information.
- The following examples meet the requirement to include within
the job posting expected wage or salary or expected wage or salary
range:
- $20 per hour
- $20-$30 per hour
- $40,000 per year
- $40,000 - $60,000 per year
- The following examples DO NOT meet the requirement to include
within the job posting expected wage or salary or expected wage or
salary range because they include an unspecified minimum or maximum
amount:
- "$20 per hour and up" or
- "up to $30 per hour"
However, specifying "$20-$30 per hour" does meet the requirements of the Act.
- The employer currently has discretion regarding how large the range can be on an advertised wage or salary range; however, if needed in the future, the province may provide further guidance or introduce a regulation on maximum advertised ranges.
- In addition to jobs posted directly by the employer, the
requirement applies to:
- Jobs posted by third parties on job search websites, job boards and other recruitment platforms on behalf of the employer; and
- Jobs advertised in other jurisdictions if the position is open to B.C. residents and may ever be filled by someone living in B.C., either in person or remotely.
- The requirement does not apply to:
- General "help wanted" posters that do not advertise a specific opportunity;
- General recruitment campaigns that do not mention specific job opportunities; and
- A job that is not posted publicly.
