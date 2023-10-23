In many employment disputes, employees pursue damages that go beyond the traditional claim for pay in lieu of reasonable notice of termination. Allegations regarding aggravated, moral, punitive and bad faith damages can significantly increase the value of a legal claim and the potential exposure to liability. What are these extraordinary damages, and how can employers best defend against them?
In this informative webinar, members of our Employment Labour & Equalities Law Group will explore the legal principles regarding extraordinary damages and share valuable insights, best practices and advice that you can implement within your organization.
Topics include:
- Understanding extraordinary damages in employment law.
- Exploring examples of extreme cases.
- Analyzing trends from recent legal decisions.
- Implementing proactive defense strategies.
