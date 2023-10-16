New amendments to theExemptions from and Modifications to Hours of Work Provisions Regulationswere recently announced which will create exemptions for certain employees working in the banking, telecommunications and broadcasting, rail transportation and airline sectors. The amendments will create exemptions to theCanada Labour Codefor certain employees in regards to:
- Unpaid breaks;
- Rest periods between shifts;
- Notice requirements for work schedules; and
- Notice requirements for shift changes.
The nature and extent of the exemptions are dependent on the industry and the employee's position. Employers operating in these industries should ensure they understand which exemptions apply to their employees.
These amendments will come into force on January 4, 2024, for employers in the rail transportation, banking, telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, and on June 4, 2024, for employers in the air transportation sector.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.