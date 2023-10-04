This toolkit covers group terminations, sometimes called mass or collective terminations or collective dismissals, by providing an overview of best practices and key considerations to effect a group termination, strategies to mitigate risk and a summary of jurisdiction specific requirements.

The majority of jurisdictions in Canada have legislative obligations an employer must comply with to lawfully conduct a group termination. This toolkit focuses on the jurisdictions in which our clients primarily operate – Ontario, Québec, Alberta, British Columbia (BC), Manitoba and Saskatchewan, as well as federally regulated workplaces. It does not cover requirements in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, the Northwest Territories or Nunavut.1 Employers conducting group terminations in those other provinces or territories should consult applicable employment standards legislation.

Employers conducting group terminations should also be guided by the information included in our Dentons Canada Termination Toolkit and Dentons Canada Temporary Layoff Toolkit.

This toolkit is current as of the date of publication, and employers are strongly recommended to check the current legislation in effect in the relevant jurisdiction.

1. PEI does not currently have specific requirements in its legislation with respect to group terminations; however, employers must follow the employment standards minimums with respect to notice of termination.

