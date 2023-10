ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

De plus, les employeurs doivent garder à l'esprit que ces droits représentent le minimum prévu par la loi et qu'il faut tenir compte des autres droits applicables à un employé. Par exemple, les employés syndiqués ou non syndiqués peuvent bénéficier d'arrangements plus généreux, conformément à leur convention collective, à leur contrat de travail ou, le cas échéant, à un préavis raisonnable en vertu de la common law ou du droit civil.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

What Do You Mean My Contractor Is Really An Employee? Dentons Many companies use the services of independent contractors to fill operational gaps within their business.

When Employers Have A Duty To Inquire And What It Entails CLC (Canadian Litigation Counsel) As a starting point, it is well-established that employees have obligations to inform their employer of their need for accommodation and to disclose sufficient information for the employer to fulfill its duty to accommodate.

Employee's Subjective Perception Of Harassment Not Sufficient To Establish Constructive Dismissal MLT Aikins LLP In the context of workplace harassment, constructive dismissal may be found where an employer fails to provide a work environment that is civil, respectful and harassment-free.

Constructive Dismissal And You: Unexpected Consequences Of Changes To The Employment Relationship Kane Shannon Weiler The law surrounding constructive dismissal is full of potential pitfalls, both for employers, who may inadvertently constructively dismiss an employee and expose themselves to significant liability for failing...

A Refresher On Employment Agreements McLennan Ross LLP Employment agreements are essential in the workplace, and keeping up to date with changes in the law and precedents can be a challenge.