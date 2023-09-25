Overview

There is currently a fair amount of speculation about whether a recession is coming

Based on certain industries and sectors in Canada, it certainly appears there may already be a rolling recession

No matter what state your business is currently in, as an employer, it is wise to adopt best practices to ensure a strong future

The purpose of today's webinar is to review employer best practices for handling a recession

This seminar acts as a compliment to the webinars that we hold throughout the year

This webinar should not be relied on in lieu of legal advice and you should always consult with your employment lawyer to understand your legal options and obligations

Agenda

1. Reducing Your Overhead

a) Remote Work

b) Minimizing Overtime Obligations

2. Eliminating the Competition

a) Drafting Non-Solicitation Agreements

b) Pay If You Compete Agreements

c) Responding to Improper Competition

3. Scaling Back Your Business

1) Reducing Your Overhead

There are a variety of options available to employers to reduce their overhead in response to or in advance of a recession

Options to reduce overhead include auditing your supply/material costs, automating certain tasks, auditing your marketing costs, improving workforce management to reduce turnover, trimming your team, going green, outsourcing, etc

For this webinar, we will be reviewing reducing your overhead through remote work and managing overtime pay obligations

