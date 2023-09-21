The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety is seeking feedback from employers on the employment standards provisions (Part II) in The Saskatchewan Employment Act ("SEA") and the four associated regulations: The Assignment of Wages Regulations, The Employment Standards Regulations, The Conditions of Employment Regulations and The Minimum Wage Regulations, 2014. Although the SEA has been amended on various occasions, the last substantial review of the employment standards in Saskatchewan occurred in 2012.

The goal of this review is to identify stakeholder concerns, such as redundant requirements, unnecessary red tape, and updates to reflect the current working environment. A Discussion Paper was released by the Government of Saskatchewan to help stakeholders identify issues or concerns, including:

Exclusions from employment standards provisions;

Youth employment;

The definitions of employer and employee;

Hours of work;

Wages and regulation of tips;

Protections when ill or injured;

Employment leaves;

Layoff and termination; and

Authority of employment standards officers.

Employers are encouraged to provide input on these issues or on any employment standards provisions.

The deadline to submit written responses is October 31, 2023.

Submissions can be sent to:

Employment Standards Review

Corporate Services Division

Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety

300–1870 Albert Street

Regina, SK S4P 4W1

Submissions can also be sent via email to legislation.labour@gov.sk.ca.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.