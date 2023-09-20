Employment agreements are essential in the workplace, and keeping up to date with changes in the law and precedents can be a challenge. With so many aspects to consider, where should employers focus? What are the key items to keep in mind when drafting the document? How do independent contractor agreements differ and when should they be used?

JoinRebecca SilverbergandKristen Hamiltonas they answer these questions and provide further information to consider when dealing with employment agreements.

Some of the topics of discussion include:

Why employment documents (employment agreements, offer letters, term sheets, etc.) are important;

Considerations before entering agreements;

Independent contractor determinations;

Common errors in agreements; and

Tips and takeaways.

Who Should Attend:This webinar is designed for in-house counsel, human resources and labour relations professionals

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 12 PM – 1:30 PM

Cost: $50

NOTE: If you have already subscribed to our Labour & Employment Series, no further action is required. You will automatically be registered for this webinar.

