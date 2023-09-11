Another deadline under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005 ("AODA") is fast approaching.

Businesses and not-for-profit organizations with 20 or more employees in Ontario, as well as designated public sector organizations, have until December 31, 2023 to file their latest accessibility compliance report.

An accessibility compliance report is an online, self-reporting mechanism that tells the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility whether your organization is complying with the AODA and the Integrated Accessibility Standards Regulation ("IASR"). It contains such questions as:

Has your organization created and implemented written policies on how to achieve accessibility by meeting all applicable accessibility requirements in the IASR?

Has your organization established and implemented a multi-year accessibility plan?

Does your organization provide appropriate training on the AODA and the Human Rights Code as it pertains to people with disabilities?

Does your organization have a process for receiving and responding to feedback that is accessible to people with disabilities?

The report also contains additional questions for organizations with 50 or more employees in Ontario only, including:

Does your organization have one (or more) website(s) which it controls directly or indirectly?

Do all your organization's internet websites conform to World Wide Web Consortium Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 Level AA (except for live captions and prerecorded audio descriptions)?

To complete your accessibility compliance report, visit the Government of Ontario's Central Forms Repository, download the Accessibility Compliance Reporting Form, and answer the questions set out in the report. You may request the Accessibility Compliance Reporting Form in an alternate format by emailing accessibility@ontario.ca.

Organizations that fail to meet their obligations in a timely manner could face monetary fines imposed under the IASR.

The foregoing provides only an overview and does not constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal advice should be obtained.

© McMillan LLP 2021