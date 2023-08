ARTICLE

Employers Beware: Employment Contract Pitfall Robins Appleby LLP In Tarras v. The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd., the Ontario Superior Court of Justice held that an unenforceable termination provision entitled the terminated employee to payment of the balance...

ABKB Case Says McAllister Does Not Mean No Schedule C Bow River Law This post is a bit more technical than most of the material we post on, but its a very important case and we decided to leave it technical because simplifying this post in particular would have taken away some of its meaning...

Exploring Fixed Term Contracts: Legal Considerations For Employers Dentons Fixed term contracts are intuitively appealing. If a business has funding for a three-year project, hiring someone to do that work on a three-year term seems logical.

Court Of Appeal For Ontario Confirms That Independent Contractors Have A Duty To Mitigate Their Damages McCarthy Tétrault LLP The duty to mitigate was always a clear obligation for employees who had been terminated. However, until a recent Court of Appeal for Ontario decision...

Ontario, Canada Appeal Court Finds Independent Contractors Have Duty To Mitigate Damages When Fixed-Term Contract Is Terminated Early Littler - Canada In Monterosso v. Metro Freightliner Hamilton Inc., 2023 ONCA 413, the Ontario Court of Appeal (OCA) found that independent contractors have a duty to mitigate their damages...