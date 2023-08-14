Canada:
How Employers Can Protect Their IP And Client Base With The Departure Of An Employee (Video)
14 August 2023
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP
When an employee leaves their position there is potential risk
for the employer, specifically in areas such as intellectual
property, confidentiality and unfair competition.
Prevention of this misconduct begins when the employee is hired.
BD&P Partner, Richard Steele explains how to mitigate any
damage to the employer in these situations.
