Canada: How Employers Can Protect Their IP And Client Base With The Departure Of An Employee (Video)

When an employee leaves their position there is potential risk for the employer, specifically in areas such as intellectual property, confidentiality and unfair competition.

Prevention of this misconduct begins when the employee is hired. BD&P Partner, Richard Steele explains how to mitigate any damage to the employer in these situations.

