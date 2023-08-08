ARTICLE

Many employers miss out on excellent candidates and expose themselves to lawsuits because of flaws in their hiring processes. One example can be the choice of criteria they use to assess candidates' qualifications.

Last May, Professional Engineers Ontario ("PEO"), the licensing and regulatory body for engineers in Ontario, launched a new license application process to comply with legislative amendments introduced in 2021 to the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act1 ("FARPCTA"). PEO's new process aims to make "applying for an engineering license more efficient, transparent, and fair for all applicants,"2 whether they are trained in Canada, or in other countries. Among the key changes to the process is the decision to no longer require Canadian work experience from candidates to be licensed in Ontario. Other professional licensing and regulatory bodies in Ontario are expected to do the same.3

This decision is, as Monte McNaughton, Ontario Labour Minister, called it, a "game changer."4 Indeed, by dropping the Canadian experience requirement, PEO removed a substantial barrier that internationally trained engineers – which represent up to 60% of new applicants to the profession5 – face when trying to obtain their professional license in the province. It also allows PEO to better comply with its obligations under the Ontario Human Rights Code.6 Indeed, as the Ontario Human Rights Commission wrote in 2013:

Basing hiring and accreditation decisions on whether a person has Canadian experience is not a reliable way to assess a person's skills or abilities. Employers and regulatory bodies should ask about all of the candidate's relevant trade, professional or other qualifications and prior experience, regardless of where they got it.

A strict requirement for "Canadian experience" may result in discrimination, and should only be used in limited circumstances. Employers and regulatory bodies would have to show that a requirement for Canadian experience is a "bona fide" or necessary requirement.7

The Office of the Fairness Commissioner of Ontario, the independent public body whose mandate includes assessing the regulated professions' and compulsory trades' registration processes in Ontario, raised similar concerns, and pressed the regulators who require Canadian experience to explain why the requirement is necessary and relevant in order to be admitted to the profession.8

Dropping the "Canadian experience" requirement is, without a doubt, an important step that professional regulators need to take to improve immigrants' access to regulated professions. It is also a requirement that employers need to move away from to ensure that immigrants have access to jobs commensurate with their qualifications.9 However, it is far from enough to address the systemic discrimination10 faced by immigrants – who represent the vast majority of foreign-trained professionals in Canada – when it comes to being admitted to a regulated profession and finding a job in their field, not only in Ontario, but throughout Canada.

Indeed, in multiple cases, Tribunals have found that foreign-trained professionals face differential treatment that adversely affects them because of their place of origin when it comes to accessing a regulated profession.11 For example, the following requirements and practices were found to be "suspicious" and potentially discriminatory against immigrants:

excessively onerous language requirements; 12

charging higher application fees to foreign-trained candidates; 13

the obligation to complete a pre-internship program with limited openings accessible to foreign-trained candidates; 14

imposing measures, such as internships or examinations, to foreign-trained candidates when fulfilling such measures is not asked of Canadian-trained candidates; 15

imposing territorial restrictions to their practice; 16 and

and refusing to recognize qualifications, blocking access to training programs, or imposing measures based on the time elapsed since a candidate finished his training or last practised the profession.17

Multiple studies and reports, including those of provincial Fairness Commissioners, show that these are only a few examples of the many obstacles faced by immigrants when it comes to obtaining their professional licenses in Canada.18 Research I conducted during my doctorate of law (LL.D.)19 confirms the existence of systemic discrimination in access to regulated professions by immigrants. It also leads to the conclusion that it is more plausible than not that many of these barriers would not pass the high threshold of the "bona fide" or necessary requirement test.20

All levels of government throughout the country are taking steps to fill countless vacant positions in key services (including healthcare)21 which require candidates to hold licenses delivered by professional regulatory bodies. It is clear that this objective will not be achieved unless all the other actors involved in the path that leads to licensure – including professional regulators and employers – conduct an in-depth examination of their requirements and processes to eliminate the barriers faced by foreign-trained professionals... starting with the "Canadian experience" requirement.

Takeaways for regulators and employers

To avoid breaching their obligations under human rights legislation, professional regulators and employers must be able to prove that their job or accreditation requirements:

relate to the purpose or nature of the profession or the job; were adopted honestly and in good faith; and are necessary to practice the profession or to do the job, in the sense that: there is not a more inclusive alternative that would avoid or reduce the negative effect on foreign-trained professionals; and the circumstances of individual applicants are still considered and accommodated as much as possible, unless there are costs or health and safety reasons that would cause undue hardship.22

In the document Removing the "Canadian experience" barrier: A guide for employers and regulatory bodies, the Ontario Human Rights Commission23 lists the best practices that employers and professional regulators should follow to ensure that job or accreditation requirements do not create discriminatory barriers for newcomers. Among those best practices they recommend:

Examine your organization as a whole to identify potential barriers for newcomers – including job requirements, recruitment practices, and accreditation criteria – and address any barriers through organizational change initiatives;

Take a flexible and individualized approach to assessing applicants' qualifications and skills;

Consider all relevant work experience, regardless of where it was obtained;

Frame qualifications and criteria in terms of competencies and job- or profession-related knowledge and skills; and

Retain outside expertise to help eliminate barriers to newcomers.

