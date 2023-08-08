ARTICLE

Canada: Claims For "Employment Wrongful Acts": What Liability Adjusters Need To Know (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

So, An Employee Wants To Work Remotely In Canada, Eh? WeirFoulds LLP A number of issues can arise if an employee of a non-Canadian employer comes to Canada to work remotely. Unless the employee is seconded to a Canadian...

Damages For Wrongful Dismissal (An Employer's Guide) Lindsay Kenney LLP An action for wrongful dismissal is based on an implied obligation in all employment contracts to give reasonable notice of an intention to terminate the employment.

New Canada Labour Code Amendments Now In Effect CCPartners As of July 9, 2023, a number of amendments to the Canada Labour Code (CLC) came into effect of which employers should be aware.

Federal Notice Of Termination Amendments Starting February 1, 2024 McCarthy Tétrault LLP On June 1, 2023, the Federal government determined February 1, 2024 as the date on which new notice of termination provisions under the Canada Labour Code will come into effect.

Employers Beware: Employment Contract Pitfall Robins Appleby LLP In Tarras v. The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd., the Ontario Superior Court of Justice held that an unenforceable termination provision entitled the terminated employee to payment of the balance...