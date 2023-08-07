Canada:
Importance Of Employment Agreements (Video)
07 August 2023
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A carefully crafted employment agreement benefits both the
employer and the employee by creating certainty around the
contractual terms of the relationship. BD&P Partner, Janna
Young explains how having a written employment agreement minimizes
risk for both parties.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada
Employers Beware: Employment Contract Pitfall
Robins Appleby LLP
In Tarras v. The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd., the Ontario Superior Court of Justice held that an unenforceable termination provision entitled the terminated employee to payment of the balance...