Canada:
Russian Association Claims Exclusion From Edmonton Heritage Festival Is A Human Rights Violation
The Edmonton Heritage Festival has made the decision to bar the
Russian pavilion from the annual event due to "safety
concerns." Now, the Russian association says the exclusion is
a human rights violation.
Jason Kully joined Edmonton AM with Mark
Connelly, Tara McCarthy to discuss. Click here to hear the full
interview.
