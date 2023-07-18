In our blog post on June 7, 2023, we outlined Ontario's new licensing regime for temporary help agencies ("THA") and recruiters. Since then, the Government of Ontario created this webpage to help guide those seeking a licence through the process.

As a reminder, here are the most important points about the new regime:

THA's and recruiters operating in Ontario are required to obtain a licence; the application process is now open and THA's and recruiters will have until January 1, 2024 to obtain a licence; and a transition period allows for those who have submitted an application before January 1, 2024 to continue to operate as a THA or recruiter until a decision is rendered on their application.

The new webpage provides general information about the licensing process, including definitions of THA's and recruiters, details about what is required for an application, and information about what to do if your application is refused. A link to the online application portal can be found here.

The webpage also reiterates that users of THA's and recruiters are prohibited from knowingly engaging or using their services unless they hold the appropriate licence. The Ministry has created this website which provides information about the status of applications and licences.

Any questions about this new licensing regime can be sent by email to webes@ontario.ca or by telephone at the Employment Standards Information Centre:

To view the original article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.