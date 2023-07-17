Join Gowling WLG partner, Stephen Pike and Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne of the Senate of Canada, as they discuss S-211, Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act, Canada's new ESG mandatory supply chain transparency reporting legislation. Businesses need to start planning for compliance with S-211 and should be taking action now to be ready for this fast approaching new law.

This video will focus on:

The origins of S-211, its purpose, the legislative process and the current political context.

Which businesses and organizations are subject to S-211.

First steps for businesses to take in preparing to comply with S-211.

Practical advice on reports under S-211

Insights for businesses on managing forced labour and child labour supply chain risks

S-211: Canada's fighting against forced labour and child labour in Supply Chains Act

