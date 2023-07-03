On June 23, 2023, significant changes to the Canadian Competition Act (Act) came into effect.

These key changes include:

A new criminal provision that prohibits agreements between non-affiliated employers to fix wages or other terms or conditions of employment (wage-fixing agreements) or to not hire or solicit each other's employees (no-poach agreements). The introduction of more significant financial penalties for a breach of the Act's criminal conspiracy provision, including the new prohibition against wage-fixing and no-poach agreements. As of June 23, 2023, the maximum fine of C$25-million for a breach of this provision has been eliminated. The fines are now at the discretion of the court (such that the maximum fine for criminal conspiracy now aligns with the maximum financial penalty for other criminal offences under the Act, including bid-rigging and criminal misleading advertising).

Businesses should remain informed of the potential ramifications of these important developments and consider adopting best practices to ensure compliance.

For more background on these changes and the key takeaways for businesses, please see our Blakes Insights:

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.