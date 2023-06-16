Does cause for termination actually exist? While the standard to establish just cause is indeed a high one, it is not always an impossible standard to meet if an employee's conduct is sufficiently egregious. Still, employers – who always bear responsibility for proving cause – must approach such decisions strategically and with a full understanding of the underlying risks.

Discover what constitutes cause for termination and explore best practices to follow before terminating an employee for just cause.

Topics will include:

What conduct rises to the level of cause?

What steps should an employer take before terminating an employee for cause?

What are the potential consequences if an employer does not have cause, but terminates for cause?

Members of our Employment Labour & Equalities Law Group will help you answer these and other questions, and provide insight into when and how employers may successfully terminate for cause.

