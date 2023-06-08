Mario's guest today is Stikeman Elliott's Khalfan Khalfan, an expert in employment-related transactional issues. Topics discussed include, among others, new statutory curbs on the enforceability of employment non-competes, Canadian approaches to post-closing retention of vendor management, independent contractor mischaracterization issues and Competition Act prohibitions on no-poach agreements and wage-fixing between unrelated entities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.