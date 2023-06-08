ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 84 – The "Human Side" Of M&A: Employment Issues In Transactional Contexts

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Mario's guest today is Stikeman Elliott's Khalfan Khalfan, an expert in employment-related transactional issues. Topics discussed include, among others, new statutory curbs on the enforceability of employment non-competes, Canadian approaches to post-closing retention of vendor management, independent contractor mischaracterization issues and Competition Act prohibitions on no-poach agreements and wage-fixing between unrelated entities.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.