Canada: Key Issues

Canada: Ontario to Increase Minimum Wage to $16.55 per Hour

On March 31, 2023, Ontario announced its plan to increase the province's statutory minimum wage rates. The new rates come into effect on October 1, 2023. » Read More

Canada: Planning to Use ChatGPT? Legal Considerations for Employers

The implementation of AI in Canadian workplaces may trigger numerous issues relating to employment, labour, human rights, privacy, and cybersecurity laws. » Read More

Canada: Your Workplace, Your Investigator: Selecting the Person to Review a Harassment Complaint

Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act requires employers to conduct workplace harassment investigations as "appropriate in the circumstances." A recent decision from the Ontario Labour Relations Board clarifies what this standard means in the context of an investigator's qualifications. » Read More

