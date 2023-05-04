Canadian HR Reporter

Can a without-cause dismissal be recharacterized later as for cause - even if the material circumstances were known to the employer before the dismissal?

Francesca Ghossein weighs in on a recent case that confirms employers can't change their minds or "change horses" when it comes to just cause — reinforcing the importance of HR getting employee terminations right in the first place.

Read the full Canadian HR article here.

Read the case review here .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.