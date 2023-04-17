Both the Manitoba and Federal Governments have recently implemented changes to their applicable minimum wage rates.

All Manitoba employers must ensure that their wages are in accordance with at least the applicable minimum wage rates. Below is a review of the changes for both provincially and federally regulated employers in Manitoba.

Provincially regulated employers in Manitoba

The Employment Standards Code generally provides that for each year since 2017, the minimum wage rate is to be increased on October 1 in accordance with the change in the Consumer Price Index for the preceding year.

However, in June 2022, Manitoba passed amendments to The Employment Standards Code that allowed the province to make larger increases to the minimum wage when year-over-year inflation exceeds 5% in the first quarter of a calendar year.

Then on December 1, 2022, The Minimum Wage Adjustment Act, 2022 was implemented by the Manitoba Government. In accordance with this Act, effective April 1, 2023, the minimum wage was increased to $14.15.

More recently, the Manitoba Government announced on March 22, 2023 that due to high inflation, the minimum wage rate will increase to $15.30 effective October 1, 2023.

Accordingly, 2023 minimum wage increases for provincially regulated employers in Manitoba are as follows:

Effective April 1, 2023: $14.15 per hour

Effective October 1, 2023: $15.30 per hour

At this time, future minimum wage increases will continue to be determined based on changes in the Consumer Price Index and any discretionary additional amount announced by the Manitoba Government.

Federally regulated employers in Manitoba

Federally regulated employers (which include employers in the banking, telecommunications and interprovincial air, rail, road and marine transportation industries) are required to comply with the federal minimum wage rate.

Effective April 1, 2023, the federal rate increased from $15.55 per hour to $16.65 per hour.

Future increases to the federal minimum wage rate are similarly based on changes in the Consumer Price Index.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.