ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

Get It In Writing: Ontario Court Upholds Termination For Cause Based On Written Employment Agreement And Clear Employee Expectations WeirFoulds LLP In Park v Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd.[1], the Ontario Superior Court of Justice affirmed the test for just cause dismissal resulting from an employee's dishonest conduct, set out by the Supreme...

A Lesson To Employers: Allege Cause At Time Of Termination Or Forever Hold Your Peace MLT Aikins LLP Employers in Alberta may terminate employees with or without just cause – but it can be difficult for them to change course after an employee is terminated...

Employees Risk Substantial Reduction In Notice By Failing To Mitigate McCarthy Tétrault LLP In Humphrey v. Mene Inc., 2022 ONCA 531, the Ontario Court of Appeal ("ONCA") found that the employee in question, Humphrey, was entitled to a reduction from 12 months' notice to 6 months' notice...

Managing Mental Health Leaves And Accommodations In The Workplace MLT Aikins LLP Supporting the mental health of employees has become an important reality for employers — not only as a recruitment tool, but to keep current employees engaged and lessen the chances...

Substratum What Now?! Employee Promotions May Undermine Your Written Contracts McMillan LLP In Celestini v Shoplogix Inc., the Ontario Court of Appeal (ONCA) held that if an employer fundamentally and substantially expands an employee's duties and responsibilities...