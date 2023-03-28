On March 9, 2023, British Columbia's Bill 2, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act (Bill 2) received Royal Assent. Bill 2 came into force on the date of Royal Assent.

Bill 2 amends British Columbia's Employment Standards Act (ESA) to provide eligible workers in British Columbia a new statutory holiday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, to be observed annually on September 30. As noted by the BC government, this holiday commemorates the history and legacy of Canada's residential school system. Eligible workers in the province will receive a paid day off or they will be paid at premium rates if they work, as required under the ESA.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is already observed as a statutory holiday on September 30 by:

the federal government and federally regulated employers (in all provinces);

provincially regulated employers only in Prince Edward Island; and

territorially regulated employers in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Yukon.1

Footnote

1 Certain provincial governments recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but not as a statutory holiday (e.g., Manitoba, for its public servants).

