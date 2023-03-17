Bottom Line

On March 9, 2023, British Columbia's Bill 2, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act, received Royal Assent. As a result, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is now statutorily recognized as a public holiday in the province of British Columbia.

Provincially regulated employees in British Columbia will be entitled to observe September 30 of each year as a holiday from work in accordance with the Employment Standards Act. Employers should review their existing workplace policies and make any necessary revisions to ensure compliance with this development. Employers with unionized workplaces will want to consider how the enactment of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act may impact their existing collective agreements.

