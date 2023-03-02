On December 7, 2022, a private member's bill by an Ontario NDP MPP, Bill 55, Four-Day Work Week Act, 2022, passed first reading.

Bill 55 seeks to establish the Four-Day Work Week Commission, which will develop recommendations on how to implement a pilot project designed to determine the effectiveness of a four-day work week in Ontario. Inspired by pilot projects by certain townships in Zorra, Ontario and Municipality of French River, Ontario, the proposed pilot project would last for 1 year and shall involve a segment of Ontario workers. Workers participating in the project will not be working for more than 32 hours during the four-day work week. The pilot project shall also be designed to determine the effectiveness for both public sector and private sector employees in Ontario.

As a private member's bill by an opposition MPP it remains to be seen whether Bill 55 will ultimately become law, with second reading and corresponding debate yet to be scheduled.

Our team continues to monitor the status of Bill 55 and will post updates as they become available.

