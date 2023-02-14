ARTICLE

On February 7, 2023, Bill 2, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Act, was introduced in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia. Bill 2 proposes that the B.C. government recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, September 30, as a public holiday in the province and amend the B.C. Employment Standards Act to establish a provincial statutory holiday.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day for all Canadians to commemorate the history and legacy of the residential school system. The holiday was first declared in 2021 by the federal government and made a federal statutory holiday in Bill C-5, which was given royal assent on June 3, 2021. Since then, outside of the territories — the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Yukon — the only province to formally recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a provincial statutory holiday is Prince Edward Island.

If Bill 2 passes into law, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be added to the roster of provincial statutory holidays in B.C., and eligible workers will be able to observe September 30 with a paid day off or receive payment at premium rates if required to work.

Bill 2 received first reading on February 7, 2023, and it is supposed to progress to second reading by the end of the week. However, Bill 2 is subject to revisions as it makes its way through the legislative process. We will continue to monitor for any changes and updates.

