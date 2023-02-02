To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As we emerge from the pandemic, Canadian employers have seen a
resurgence of pre-pandemic issues, and meanwhile ongoing and
transitional issues linger. With inflation rising in tandem with
labour shortages, managing your organization's workforce needs
effectively is perhaps more challenging now than ever before. At
this year's conference, our Toronto Employment Lawyers provided
insight into recent caselaw and legislative updates, and discussed
practical tips to assist Canadian employers to navigate these
challenges.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.