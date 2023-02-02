self

As we emerge from the pandemic, Canadian employers have seen a resurgence of pre-pandemic issues, and meanwhile ongoing and transitional issues linger. With inflation rising in tandem with labour shortages, managing your organization's workforce needs effectively is perhaps more challenging now than ever before. At this year's conference, our Toronto Employment Lawyers provided insight into recent caselaw and legislative updates, and discussed practical tips to assist Canadian employers to navigate these challenges.

