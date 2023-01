ARTICLE

2022 In Review: A Look Back At The Top Cases And Key Legislative Changes That Impacted Your Workplace CCPartners 2022 was a tumultuous year for employers as they continued to deal with lingering COVID-19 issues.

Alberta Announces Changes To The Occupational Health And Safety Code, Effective Spring 2023 McCarthy Tétrault LLP In December 2022, the Alberta Government introduced legislation which will amend Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Code (the "Code") effective March 31, 2023 (the "Amendment Regulation").

Hiring Remote Workers In Other Provinces? Legal Considerations For Employers L&E Global Remote work is continuing its prevalence and, in some sectors, has become a key feature and employee expectation.

Application Dismissed: Challenges In The Workplace And Performance Management Constitute Credible Non-discriminatory Explanation For Termination McCarthy Tétrault LLP In Yan v 30 Forensic Engineering Inc., 2022 HRTO 649, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (the "Tribunal") dismissed allegations of discrimination and harassment with respect to employment...

Employment & Labour – Top Ten Cases Of 2022 Cox & Palmer For the past couple of years, our lives and legal system have been pre-occupied by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the many issues it has presented. However, there are many other decisions...